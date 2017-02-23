Arsene Wenger's future as Arsenal manager continues to be in doubt and with another season set to go by with no major trophies, it looks like this might be the Frenchman's final season at the London-based club.

While Wenger said that he wants to manage for another four years at least and hopes those four years could be at Arsenal, he knows the fans are not entirely convinced that he can lead Arsenal to another Premier League title. But the former Monaco manager has the backing of the Arsenal board, who have offered him a new two year deal.

There is no doubt that Arsene Wenger is one of the greatest managers in football and while he might have not won a lot of trophies in recent years, his stock has not fallen as much and recent reports suggest that clubs from the Chinese Super League are already eyeing a move for Wenger. But it is being said that should a club from China come calling, he will reject it as he wants to continue to manage in the top leagues of Europe.

The Chinese Super League has already managed to attract some of the top managers from Europe as Manuel Pellegrini, Luiz Felipe Scolari and Andre Villas-Boas all made the move to the mega-rich clubs of China. While Wenger will obviously earn much more than his current £8 million-per-year in China, it's clear that he is not motivated by money.

It was recently reported that Arsene Wenger had the chance to leave Arsenal and join Real Madrid after the Spanish giants sacked Rafa Benitez. He was made aware of their interest, but Real Madrid decided to appoint Zinedine Zidane.

The Arsenal manager said that he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season. If he leaves Arsenal, he would not be short of suitors as Paris Saint-Germain have been targeting him for a while now and if Unai Emery fails to win the Ligue 1 this season, Wenger could be next in line to manage the French champions.

Apart from PSG, Barcelona could also be eying a move for Wenger as Luis Enrique's future continues to remain a doubt and with Barcelona basically eliminated from the Champions League following their 4-0 loss to PSG and with the La Liga title in Real Madrid's hands, he too could be sacked by the end of the season giving Wenger a chance to manage at Barcelona.