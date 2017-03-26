Arsene Wenger looks set to sign a new deal at Arsenal and stay on as manager despite another disappointing season that could see them miss out on the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. The Arsenal manager is looking to revamp his squad for next season and is reportedly targeting a move for Leicester City shot stopper Kasper Schmeichel.

Despite signing Petr Cech, the former Chelsea man has proved to be incapable in between the sticks for Arsenal, giving away a lot of silly goals and could be rivalled for the No. 1 spot next season should Schmeichel join Arsenal. David Ospina looks set to leave Arsenal after only being limited to Champions League appearances and Arsenal will need a proven goalkeeper and who better than Schmeichel at this point.

While the Danish keeper has not been able to replicate his form from last season in the Premier League that saw Leicester City lift the title, he has played a key role in helping the Foxes reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

After topping their group, they faced Sevilla in the round of 16 where Schmeichel made two crucial penalty saves in the first and second leg of the match helping them progress where they will face Atletico Madrid next month. He has also played a key role in helping Leicester City get out of the relegation zone this season after a disappointing start to the season.

Schmeichel, whose father is Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel, has helped the reigning Premier League champions pick up three wins in a row including a hard fought win against West Ham recently where he made a few crucial saves towards the end of the match.

Reports say that Wenger is big fan of the Danish keeper and is keen to add him to the Arsenal squad. Schmeichel is 30 years old right now and is in the prime of his career and could be looking for a move away from Leicester City at the end of the season as he look to end his career with a top club.