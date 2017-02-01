Arsene Wenger frustrated after Arsenals shock home defeat to Watford

  • February 1, 2017 16:22 IST
    By Hayters
Arsenals Premier League title hopes took a huge blow on 31 January after suffering a surprise 2-1 loss at home to Watford. The Hornets scored twice in the first half, which was enough to cement their first top-flight win over the Gunners since 1988.
