Arsene Wenger denies Alexis Sanchez bust-up claims

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed claims he and star player Alexis Sanchez have had a confrontation. Sanchez was left out of the Gunners starting XI on Saturday (4 March), coming off the bench at half-time as his side slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. With Sanchez yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates, that incident has cast further doubt on his future at the club.