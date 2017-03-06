Arsene Wenger denies Alexis Sanchez bust-up claims

  • March 6, 2017 21:26 IST
    By Hayters
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed claims he and star player Alexis Sanchez have had a confrontation. Sanchez was left out of the Gunners starting XI on Saturday (4 March), coming off the bench at half-time as his side slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. With Sanchez yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates, that incident has cast further doubt on his future at the club.
