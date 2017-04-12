At this point, Arsene Wenger looks destined to extend his stay at Arsenal for another year at least and will be managing a massive squad overhaul in the summer with £200 million available to spend. Despite the continuous protests from the Arsenal fans to sack Wenger, the Frenchman looks set to stay and be a part of the biggest revolution in his 21-year stay at the club.

Reports say that the Arsenal hierarchy have already given Wenger around £100 million to spend in the summer. Plus with a lot of players expected to be sold, an additional £100 million will be available to spend.

Mesut Ozil could be one of the biggest Arsenal players to leave in the summer with the German international still stalling on a £280,000-a-week contract offer. Alexis Sanchez has also been linked with a number of clubs but reports say that the Chilean will stay and depending on how the next season goes, he will either extend his contract or become a free agent.

Jack Wilshere could also be on his way out in the summer. The midfielder who is on loan at Bournemouth at the moment looks like he is back to his best after a string of injury-hit seasons. He was always destined for greatness ever since he broke into the Arsenal first team. After this season he will just have 12 months left on his contract and wants to be guaranteed first team football before he extends his stay.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also be on his way out with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all showing an interest in him. Olivier Giroud, David Ospina and Lucas Perez could also be sold in the summer with the three of them unhappy with the lack of game time they are getting.

Reports say that Wenger is looking for a new striker, a new goalkeeper, two new full-backs, a defensive midfielder and two wingers.

Alexandre Lacazette has been linked with a move to Arsenal on a number of occasions and with the Frenchman looking to leave Lyon, Arsenal need to make the most of this and sign him. He is a proven goal scorer having scored more than 20 goals regularly for Lyon and a player of his calibre will certainly be a big boost for Arsenal.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney and in-demand striker Moussa Dembele have also been identified as targets. Arsenal have also joined the race for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha who tormented them in their recent Premier League match. In the goalkeeping department, Sunderland's Jordan Pickford and Stoke City's Jack Butland have been targeted.

If Arsenal do not qualify for the Champions League next season, you can expect a lot more players to leave the club and they will also not be able to sign their top transfer targets as a result of that. Despite that, no matter what happens at the end of this season, a number of players are expected to be bought and sold.

Another change the Arsenal board are looking at is a new director of football. They want someone who can oversee all the transfer activities of the club and former Arsenal legend Marc Overmars is in contention. The Dutch man is currently the director of football at Ajax and could make the switch to the Emirates stadium should they come calling. Apart from him, Borussia Dortmund's Michael Zorc has also been linked.

If Arsenal do appoint a new director of football, be it Overmars or anyone, it will be a huge change at Arsenal because until now Arsenal have never operated with a director of football. Wenger has always had the final say on transfer and team matters at Arsenal but with their current struggles, this could be exactly what they need.