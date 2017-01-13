- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Arsene Wenger confirms Carl Jenkinson move, other transfer rumours fake news
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Carl Jenkinson is talking to another club, implying that Crystal Palace will sign the 24-year-old. Speaking to reporters on 13 January, Wenger also talked channelled his inner-Trump branding the latest transfer rumours fake news. The Gunners boss was responding to links with Torino forward Andrea Belotti and Real Madrids Alvaro Morata.
