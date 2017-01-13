Arsene Wenger confirms Carl Jenkinson move, other transfer rumours fake news

  • January 13, 2017 18:32 IST
    By Hayters
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Carl Jenkinson is talking to another club, implying that Crystal Palace will sign the 24-year-old. Speaking to reporters on 13 January, Wenger also talked channelled his inner-Trump branding the latest transfer rumours fake news. The Gunners boss was responding to links with Torino forward Andrea Belotti and Real Madrids Alvaro Morata.
