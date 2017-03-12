Arsene Wenger confirms Alex Oxlade Chamberlain injury

  • March 12, 2017 14:52 IST
    By Hayters
Arsenal were hit by a further blow during the 5-0 win over Lincoln City after midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a hamstring injury during the FA Cup quarter-final at The Emirates Stadium, manager Arsene Wenger confirmed.
