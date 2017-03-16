Arsene Wenger claims ‘nothing is good enough anymore’ when asked about Arsenal success

  • March 16, 2017 16:33 IST
    By Hayters
Arsene Wenger claims ‘nothing is good enough anymore’ when asked about Arsenal success Close
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has commented that “nothing is good enough anymore” when asked about what would be a successful season for the North London club. The long-serving manager has come under criticism this year from a section of Arsenal fans, some of whom claim that the club is not as ambitious as it once was. Arsenal last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season.
loading image
IBT TV
Irate Millwall fan punches Spurs supporter after FA Cup London derby
Most popular