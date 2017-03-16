- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
Arsene Wenger claims ‘nothing is good enough anymore’ when asked about Arsenal success
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has commented that “nothing is good enough anymore” when asked about what would be a successful season for the North London club. The long-serving manager has come under criticism this year from a section of Arsenal fans, some of whom claim that the club is not as ambitious as it once was. Arsenal last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season.
