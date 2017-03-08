Arsene Wenger calls Bayern Munich referee decisions scandalous and unexplainable

  • March 8, 2017 15:25 IST
    By Hayters
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger went into a post-match rant on 7 March, after Arsenal lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 match at the Emirates Stadium. Referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos denied Arsenal a penalty when 1-0 up before later awarding one for a Laurent Koscielny foul on Robert Lewandowski.
