Arsene Wenger apologises for being sent to the stand during Arsenal vs Burnley thriller

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger apologised for being sent sent to the stand during Arsenals last gasp win over Burnley on 22 January. The Arsenal manager was sent to the stand for protesting Jon Moss decision to award a penalty in the 93rd minute, after substitute Francis Coquelin fouled Ashley Barnes. The Gunners were in the lead from the 59th minute thanks to Mustafis opener, and dominated most of the game until midfielder Granit Xhaka was dismissal for a reckless two-footed lunge on Steven Defour. 10-man Arsenal then seemed to have their title chances squashed after Burnely equalised with the 93rd-minute penalty, only for Alexis Sanchez to score a penalty at the other end five minutes later deep into injury time.