Arsene Wenger made a big statement after he benched Alexis Sanchez for Arsenal's crucial Premier League encounter against Liverpool over the weekend. While the plan backfired as Arsenal would end up losing 3-1 to Liverpool, Wenger said that it was a tactical reason.

Also read: 5 possible replacements for Alexis Sanchez

However, recent reports revealed that Sanchez stormed off the pitch during a training session and also had an altercation with a few teammates following that. Arsenal did struggle in the first half against Liverpool and when Sanchez came on in the second half, he clearly made a difference and it was his pass that helped Arsenal get a goal back.

Arsenal takes on Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek and Sanchez is expected to start that match and now it looks like he and Wenger have sorted out their differences after the two of them were pictured shaking hands. The Chilean took part in training as Arsenal prepare for their return leg against Bayern Munich.

While everything seems good between Sanchez and Wenger at the moment, the forward is still expected to leave Arsenal in the summer with the likes of Juventus and PSG keen to sign him.

Sanchez has been showing a lot of frustration in recent matches due to Arsenal's poor form and Wenger feels his attitude has made him increasingly difficult to manage. It is understood there have been several rows with the 28-year-old, because Wenger feels his attitude has been affecting the rest of the squad.