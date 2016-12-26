Two miserable matches down, Arsenal will hope for a turnaround of fortunes when they host West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day. Arsene Wenger could welcome back both Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck for this must-win Premier League encounter at the Emirates.

Arsenal lost two away games in a row, against Everton and Manchester City and what was more worrying was the fact that they went down in those matches having taken an early lead. However, this match might turn out, Arsenal need to make sure they somehow end up on the winning side on Boxing Day or else their title hopes will fade even further.

Wenger could call upon the services of Ramsey and Welbeck for this match against West Brom, with both back in full training. Ramsey has had an injury-hit season so far and will want to get a few games in to try and get back into his groove, while Welbeck, if he is involved, will be making his first appearance of the campaign.

Welbeck has been out with a knee injury since the draw against Manchester City last season, so having him back in contention will be, as Wenger loves to say, "a new signing."

"I don't know if Ramsey will be involved or not but he is back in full training," Wenger said. "The good news is that Welbeck will join in for the first time – he has been out for a very long time."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, however, will miss the Boxing Day game with hamstring problem, although Wenger was quick to allay any fears over the injury.

"For Monday we lose Chamberlain from the last game against City," Wenger said. "It's not very bad. It's a question of days rather than weeks."

Shkodran Mustafi is only expected to return next month, while Per Mertesacker is also a few games away from featuring. Santi Cazorla remains the biggest and longest absentee for Arsenal at the moment, with Mathieu Debuchy also on the treatment table.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis might still have to do without Jonny Evans for a third straight game, while Saido Berahino is unlikely to feature.

Predicted starting XI: Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Xhaka; Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi; Sanchez.

West Brom: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Olsson, Nyom; Brunt, Fletcher, Yacob, Chadli, Phillips; Rondon.