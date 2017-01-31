Arsenal have been one of the best teams in 2017, demolishing teams with their offensive play. At present, they are on a four-match winning streak in all competitions, and the Gunners will be keen to make that five when they face Watford at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

English Premier League (EPL) GW 23 schedule

A win against Watford will help them maintain their second spot in the Premier League, which they have attained by playing some good football. After their loss to Everton and Manchester City mid-December, they have collected 13 points from possible 14, which is massive in this competitive Premier League.

They come into this match with their heads held high after they thrashed Southampton 5-0 in FA Cup, which included Theo Walcott's hat-trick. Despite playing with a number of youngsters, Arsenal looked sleek and emerged victorious. For this game against Watford, Arsenal will start with their big guns including Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Mesut Ozil.

There are some selection headaches for Arsene Wenger, who is facing a four-game ban, with stars like Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott amongst the goals.

"(Managing) is to make the decision for the next game that you think is the right one. Sometimes you consider the problem you face, sometimes you consider the fitness of the players, the fact they have played three days before. You just try to be honest in your decision and keep everybody on board," Arsenal official website quoted Wenger as saying.

They are always a entertaining team to watch with their beautiful game, and with some impressive results behind their back, Arsenal will be keen to build that momentum as well. If Arsenal's big players have a good day, Watford could be in a lot of trouble.

Watford, on the other hand, are not producing positive results. They were shown the exit door by Millwall in the FA Cup, and they have not won a single game after their win over Everton on December 10 last year. As a result of this, they are struggling in the 14th place.

Manager Walter Mazzarri wants his team to bounce back strongly against Arsenal after their FA Cup exit. With more than half the season over, Mazzarri promised that his team will give it his all in the remaining matches including this one against the Gunners.

"We want to always improve and improve the team. To stay in the Premier League while improving the team - this is what I can guarantee we'll keep doing. We've still got 16 games and in the 16 games I can guarantee we will give our best," Watford's official website quoted Mazzarri as saying.

When to Watch Live

Arsenal vs Watford is set to begin at 1.15 am IST (7:45 pm GMT, 2:45 pm ET). Live Streaming and TV information for the EPL match is below.

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: No live coverage.

USA: TV: NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Sport Online.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.