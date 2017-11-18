Arsenal hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the first north London derby of 2017-18 Premier League season at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, November 18.

The hosts are heading into the match on the back of a 3-1 defeat to league leaders Manchester City on the road earlier this month, before the international break. The scorecard does not reflect a spirited Gunners' performance as the then visitors were not lucky enough to grab at least a point despite Alexandre Lacazette ignited hopes with a second half goal.

Also read: Indian Super League 2017/18 live streaming information

Arsene Wenger's men would want to return to winning ways, but the task is not going to be easy as in-form Tottenham would be eager to assert their dominance over the north London rivals. Notably, Arsenal have stitched a 10-match unbeaten run (in all competitions) at home, but that record is under threat as hitman Harry Kane is currently rested but will be raring to go on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the likes of Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris will be assessed as they have been carrying hamstring and groin niggles, respectively. Argentine winger Erik Lamela has reportedly recovered from a hip injury that kept him out of the game for over an year. However, it remains to be seen if Mauricio Pochettino would risk him in Saturday's game.

On the other hand, Arsenal will miss Olivier Giroud after he got injured his thigh during international duty with France. Danny Welbeck, who has recovered from a groin injury, is likely to be available for the hosts.

Both teams cannot afford a defeat as it will put them further behind City, who are clear of third-placed Tottenham by 8 points and sixth-placed Arsenal by 12 points. However, a win for the visitors will give them a chance to leapfrog second-placed Manchester United, with whom they are tied on points (23).

When does the match start and how to watch it live

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur will start at 1:30pm local time, 12:30pm GMT, 6pm IST.

Live streaming and TV coverage