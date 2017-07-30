It is pre-season time in Europe, and teams are gearing up for their respective domestic competitions with some friendly matches. Arsenal are currently hosting the annual Emirates Cup, and are set to face Sevilla in the last match of the competition on Sunday, July 30, which makes up for a riveting clash.

Though the trophy may not be significant for either team, emerging victorious against quality oppositions will surely boost their confidence ahead of their new season.

Both teams comes into this match with their tails up after having won their matches on Saturday, July 29. Sevilla and RB Leipzig were involved in a tight game, which was won by the Spanish side 1-0. However, it was the other game between Arsenal and Benfica, which entertainment written all over it with Aresen Wenger's men beating Benfica 5-2.

With this win, Arsenal are top favourites to beat Sevilla, and also win the Emirates Cup for the fifth time. This Emirates Cup match is Arsenal's last match before they face Chelsea in the Community shield next Sunday, August 6.

Arsenal are expected to field a strong team against Sevilla, with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil set to start the game, and add more entertainment in their game. However, football fans are set to miss stars like Alexis Sanchez, Shkodran Mustafi Mathieu Debuchy, Kieran Gibbs and Carl Jenkinson for the match.

This will never be a big concern for Wenger's side as they have quality depth in the squad. The same cannot be said for Sevilla, who may not possess the kind of squad like Arsenal. With Sevilla also in pre-season mode, they might be looking to make some changes from their last game as well. They could provide rest to their stars like Ever Banega and Nolito, but a strong playing XI will be in place for Sevilla.

Possible starting XI Arsenal: Petr Cech; Calum Chambers, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Hector Bellerin; Aaron Ramsey, Francis Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Alex Iwobi Sevilla: David Soria; Gabriel Mercado, Daniel Carrico, Pareja, Nicolas Matos; PH Ganso, Steven Nzonzi, Krohn-Dehli; Joaquín Correa, Fernandez, Pablo Sarabia.

Where to watch live

Arsenal vs Sevilla is scheduled for 4:20 pm local time, 8:50 pm IST, 11:20 am ET. TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: No live coverage.

UK: TV: Quest. Live Streaming: Quest Live.

USA: TV: ESPN Deportes. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.