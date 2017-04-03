It was breathless, there was attacking football on show from minute one to 90, it was a match that was great fun to watch for the neutral. However, it was also a match that showed just how vulnerable and comedic the defence of both the teams can be.

Arsenal and Manchester City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates, but it was a draw that really got neither of the teams anywhere, particularly the home side, who needed a win to arrest the slide, which had seen them lose four of their last five Premier League games.

Arsene Wenger might think the latest performance should ease the pressure that has firmly camped on his shoulders for the past several weeks, but, in truth, this was another extremely flawed Arsenal show.

The midfield of Francis Coquelin and Granit Xhaka looked like a disaster waiting to happen, while the defence was far from organised again. Even the attack could be criticised, because for all the daring and adventure, Arsenal, playing at home, should have, then, somehow found a way to win – that is what great teams do.

Fans were fantastic

What could not be faulted about Arsenal on Sunday, though, was the support.

Even when the Gunners went a goal down early in the game and then right after they found the first equaliser, the crowd never wavered, never really looked like turning on the players or the manager.

"I would like to thank the fans," Wenger told Arsenal Player.

"In the moments we suffered, they were absolutely amazing in a positive way. That was a very important moment in the game. If they had turned against us when we were 1-0 down, alongside dealing with the nerves, it would have made things worse.

"They really helped the team recover and we are grateful for that."

Top four might not be enough to make the fans happy

Despite the fighting draw – and this performance was infinitely better than most of Arsenal's in recent times, including the 3-1 loss to West Brom a fortnight ago – Wenger's side are still up against it in the fight for a top four place.

The gap to Liverpool is now eight points, even if Arsenal do have two games in hand. The Reds' final run-in, though, is a lot easier than Arsenal's. City are in fourth, on 58 points, one behind Liverpool, but Pep Guardiola's team have a game in hand.

Wenger will know even getting a top four place might not be enough to appease the fans this time out. While the support, through the game, was outstanding, there were protests outside the Emirates, suggesting the "Wenger out" brigade isn't ready to silently into the night yet.

"I'm not aware of what happened outside," Wenger added. "I think what is important in football is what happens inside the pitch and inside the stadium. I feel the fans were absolutely outstanding."