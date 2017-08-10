Arsenal have not had the greatest of times when it comes to the opening match of the season in the recent past. They were beaten by West Ham United in the opening match of the 2015-16 season, before giving away too many goals to Liverpool last year. The plan will be to change that trend when the Gunners step into the Emirates to play Leicester City in the 2017-18 season opener of the English Premier League.

Last season, Arsenal did not look even remotely prepared to start off the season, with a lot of key players missing through injury and due to the fact that they had returned late owing to Euro 2016.

As a result, they were unsurprisingly beaten by Liverpool, but Wenger has made sure that isn't the case this time around.

Arsenal are still dogged by injuries, but the preparation has been a lot better. The Gunners seem a lot more ready this time, but whether that is enough to beat Leicester or not, only time will tell.

After enjoying much success with a back three towards the end of last season, Arsenal look likely to go ahead with the same formation, although they could be without three of their centre-backs.

Up top as well, there are a few worries with Alexis Sanchez missing and Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey doubtful, but as Arsenal showed against Chelsea, they do have the strength in depth to cope with those absences.

Leicester City, after their wonderful title triumph in 2016, have had a bit of a quiet pre-season, with much of the talk surrounding the future of Riyad Mahrez, who made a public statement saying he wants to leave, but hasn't quite been able to manufacture a move away yet.

Arsenal are one of the clubs thought to be interested in Mahrez, so the Algerian will be particularly keen to shine against one of his potential suitors.

After Leicester were brought back down to earth following the fantastic title win, Craig Shakespeare has been tasked with bringing a bit more stability back to the club. Nobody expects Leicester to go on a fairytale run again, but it will be a surprise if the Foxes find themselves battling relegation once more.

Arsenal vs Leicester City EPL 2017 opening match schedule:

When: Friday, August 11, 2017.

What time: 7.45pm BST, 8.45pm CET, 2.45pm ET, 12.15am IST (Saturday morning), 4.45am AEDT (Saturday morning).

Where: Emirates Stadium in London.