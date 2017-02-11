With the club under scrutiny, Arsene Wenger's future up in the air and yet another season in danger of unravelling, Arsenal host Hull City in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Five choices if Arsene Wenger leaves Arsenal

The last couple of round of fixtures could not have been any worse for the Gunners, with Watford and Chelsea taking advantage of the team's penchant for slow starts to punish them.

With six points dropped, three of them against the league leaders, Arsenal, realistically, only have a top four place to play for in the Premier League. They are still in two cup competitions, and while another deep FA Cup run cannot be ruled out, nobody is really tipping Arsenal to get past the last 16 stage of the Champions League, considering Bayern Munich are the opponents.

So it does feel like déjà vu again as far as Arsenal are concerned, but go through the motions they must and at least show some kind of bouncebackability when they play Hull City, who have been impressive since Marco Silva has taken charge.

Arsenal have shown both ways of pulling off defeats – by giving away leads in the second half and by starting too slow and with it already being a couple of goals down at halftime this season – which probably suggests the players are not staying in the right frame of mind for the entire 90 minutes.

Blame for that can be put on the manager's door or the players themselves, but for as big a club like Arsenal, such constant mistakes really should not be happening.

It is hard to imagine what the atmosphere will be at the start of the game on Saturday at the Emirates – probably nervous tension – but it won't be hard to imagine what it will turn into if Arsenal start slowly again and allow Hull to take the lead.

So, Arsenal need to make as strong a start as they possibly can and then make sure their concentration levels remain the same right until the end.

Hull will be tricky opposition, with the Tigers looking like a different team since Silva's appointment. They have won two of their last four Premier League matches, and held Manchester United to a goalless draw. The only recent loss in the EPL came at the hands of Chelsea, who have been near unbeatable since October.

Silva will know Arsenal are a little vulnerable at the moment, particularly mentally, so getting off the blocks quickly will be essential. If Hull can find an early goal against the Gunners, it will all go pear-shaped again pretty quickly for the home team.

When to Watch Live

Arsenal vs Hull is set to begin at 6pm IST (12.30pm GMT, 7.30am ET).

Live Streaming and TV Information

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Go.

USA: TV: NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Universo. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Canada: TV: TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

Malaysia: TV: Astro SuperSport.

Germany, Japan, Switzerland: DAZN.

Singapore: TV: 102 mio Stadium.

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Online.

Middle East, Thailand and North Africa: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.