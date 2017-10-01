Arsenal have been a determined and a well-oiled unit after their humiliating loss to Liverpool in August. Following which, they have played some good football in all competitions, and are yet to lose a single game. Arsenal will be eager to keep that streak as they face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners have improved in both their offence and defence, which has helped them collect points against arch-rivals like Chelsea too. Their defence stood firm as the game ended 0-0. But, sharing a point is not an option for Arsenal against Brighton as they will be aiming for full three points and even catch Chelsea on points as the Blues are on 13 points.

Arsenal's summer signing Alexandre Lacazette has been scoring goals for the club, and manager Arsene Wenger will look for another quality performance from the French player.

Though Mesut Ozil will not feature in this home game, Arsenal have Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey, who can trouble Brighton.

But, the competition in the Premier League is such that no team can be taken for granted. Brighton, of course, are one determined team and Arsene Weger is aware of the fact.

"I think it will be difficult to break them down because they are very well organised, they are very disciplined as well," BBC quoted Wenger as saying

"Their team keeps the ball well and from what I've seen they have a good technical quality, they try to play everywhere and it is a different challenge for us. We have done very well at home until now, so we know that it is absolutely vital for us."

Brighton have only picked two wins in the season but will visit Emirates confident. They beat Newcastle United in their last match, and the visitors will be even happy if they just manage to collect a single point on Sunday. Their decent start will look better if they can end the match with a positive result.

Where to watch live

Arsenal vs Brighton game is scheduled for 4:30 pm IST, 12 pm BST.

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: BT Sport 1. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

USA: TV: NBC Sports. Live Streaming: NBCSN Live.

Australia: TV and Live Streaming: Optus Sport.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect