Arsenal suffered another humiliating night in the Champions League as Bayern Munich took advantage of the extra man to thump the English Premier League side 5-1 for a second consecutive match.

Having come into this second leg of the last 16 with a 5-1 advantage, following a ruthless performance at the Allianz Arena, the Emirates saw another world-class performance from the German champions, with Arsenal capitulating once Laurent Koscielny saw a red card for a foul on Robert Lewandowski.

Before that, Arsenal, with Alexis Sanchez starting this time, were the ones in the lead after Theo Walcott scored in the 20th minute, but once Koscielny got his marching orders, it all went pear-shaped in a hurry.

The goals came via Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and Arturo Vidal, who added two late goals to complete the rout.

While Bayern switched on the no-mercy-button, once Lewandowski was given a penalty for a foul by Koscielny, Arsenal were unlucky in this last 16 second leg.

That Koscielny foul and subsequent red card should never have been because Lewandowski was in an offside position when he received the ball and with Arsenal in control of the game in the first half, they were also denied a penalty when Walcott was brought down by Xabi Alonso.

When things are going wrong, such decisions invariably don't go in your favour, and while Arsene Wenger complained about the calls that went against his team, it was pathetic to see the ease with which Arsenal folded when Koscielny was sent off.

Going a man down, quite often, galvanises a side, but Arsenal seem to go the other way.

Bayern, smelling blood, took advantage, to complete a 10-2 aggregate win, the second biggest win in the Champions League knockout stages.

"The game was difficult until the penalty," Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti said. "We were too open. They pushed as we expected. We were not so good with the ball as we usually are."