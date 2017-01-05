Arsene Wenger seems to be eager to get his transfer business done early during the January transfer window. After securing a deal to sign Hednesford full back Cohen Bramall, Arsenal are now looking at Nice full back Ricardo Pereira who is on loan from Porto, and are weighing up a deal worth £20 million for Ligue 1 star.

The Portugal international who has been on loan at Nice since 2015 has really stepped up his game since being snubbed by the Portugal national team that won the Euro 2016 and has earned a lot of admirers since joining the French club. Pereira who can also play at left back or at right back has been one of the star performers for Nice this season as they sit top of the Ligue 1 table.

Also Arsenal are currently short on players in that position with Carl Jenkinson and Kieran Gibbs being linked to moves away from the club. Wenger is also said to be ready to sell Mathieu Debuchy after the French defender angered his boss with claims he stopped him joining Manchester United last winter.

If Ricardo Pereira were to join the Gunners, he would fit perfectly into the team and would provide a lot of competition for Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal. Pereira is a player with a lot of pace and likes to drive the ball forward which is similar to Arsenal's style of play. Having scored one goal and provided 3 assists so far in the Ligue 1, a player of his caliber will certainly thrive in the Premier League.