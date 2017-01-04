With the transfer window now open, Arsene Wenger has already eyed a future prospect for Arsenal, with Cohen Bramall set to join the Gunners by the end of this week after having completed his medicals, according to Sky Sports.

The young left back is regarded as one of the best upcoming talents in England at the moment and after impressing spectators while on trial at Arsenal late in December, Arsenal are set to offer him a two-year contract. If the youngster joins the club it is highly unlikely that he will get first team action, and will go into Arsenal's under-23 squad.

Cohen Bramall, who currently plies his trade with Hednesford who play in the seventh-tier Evo-Stik Northern Premier League, are expected to receive around £40,000 for the 20-year-old player. Bramall, who is a pacey footballer, can also operate as a winger. He caught the attention of a lot of scouts after he produced an outrageous rabona cross for George Carline to score Hednesford's third against Frickley Athletic.

The Arsenal fans will be hopeful that the youngster can have a similar impact at the club as Ian Wright did who arrived at Arsenal via Crystal Palace from the non-league scene in the early 1990s. With Nacho Monreal aged 30 right now and Kieran Gibbs looking likely to leave Arsenal, with his contract set to expire this summer and no talk of a renewal, Arsene Wenger has made a bold decision to go after Bramall.

Also with rumours that Gibbs might leave Arsenal this month in the hope of getting regular football, Bramall could be handed an opportunity to impress quicker than expected. Having only signed for Hednesford over the summer, this will be a big change in scene for the youngster.