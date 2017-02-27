The Arsenal board is looking towards next season already and after being linked with a move for Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, they are now targeting a move for Paris Saint-Germain left back Layvin Kurzawa as they look for a replacement for Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs.

Also read: Jose Mourinho confident Zlatan Ibrahimovic will extend his stay at Manchester United; Gary Neville compares him to Eric Cantona

Nacho Monreal just turned 31 recently and with Kieran Gibbs most likely to leave Arsenal in the summer after hardly getting any first team action this season, the Arsenal board has identified Layvin Kurzawa as the ideal player to take over from them.

Nacho Monreal is currently the first choice left back at Arsenal, but the Spanish international has not been convincing enough this season and has been criticised on multiple occasions for his defending. Kieran Gibbs on the other hand has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for a long time now and his departure would pave the way for Layvin Kurzawa to join Arsenal.

It is expected that the France international will leapfrog the two current two Arsenal left backs for a place in the starting eleven, but given that he has a contract at Paris Saint-Germain until 2020, he will not be a cheap buy.

Arsenal value Layvin Kurzawa at around £17 million, but given his current contract situation at PSG, Arsenal might have to pay a lot more money to tempt PSG into selling him. He has been one of their top performers this season scoring three goals and assisting five and one of those assists came in the 4-0 demolition of Barcelona in the Champions League this month.

Kurzawa started his career at the youth ranks of Monaco and made 75 appearances for the club before joining PSG in 2015 and is also a France international with six caps. Arsenal could certainly do with a player of his caliber.

It is being said that despite Arsene Wenger not yet committing to a new contract, the Arsenal hierarchy will still move forward with a move for Layvin Kurzawa, but they might not find it easy to convince PSG even with a lot of money as he is one of their most consistent players.