With the possibility that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil might not put their names to a new contract, and with the summer window looming large, Arsenal have identified Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne as a potential replacement for the two Gunners stars.

The Italian has spent his whole career at Napoli apart from two loan spells at Foggia and Pescara, where he enjoyed a lot of success. Lorenzo has been one of the top performers for Napoli this season as they sit third in the Serie A table, two points behind second placed Roma.

His performance this season has caught the eyes of big clubs in Europe including Liverpool. Arsenal are the latest team to chase his signature after it was reported that Arsene Wenger had sent scouts to watch him in action against Chievo.

The winger, who can also double as an attacking midfielder and a second striker, was at his best over the weekend as he opened the scoring for Napoli against Chievo. He took his tally to nine goals and eight assists for the season. Even though Napoli lost their recent Champions League encounter against Real Madrid, he managed to find the back of the net.

Lorenzo Insigne's contract at Napoli runs till 2019. Reports from Italy suggest that Napoli's owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is willing to part with Insigne for £44 million.

His transfer fee might prove to be more than what Arsenal will be willing to spend, but if Ozil or Sanchez leave then that will certainly provide them with the funds to buy him, and if Arsenal are serious about changing their fortunes next season, they need to spend this kind of money.