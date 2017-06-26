Arsene Wenger and Arsenal are on the lookout for a top class striker this summer in the hopes of mounting a title challenge next season. A lot of new signings are expected at Arsenal over the summer but a number of top players could also be on their way out and one of them is Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean has been refusing a contract extension for a while now with reports saying that he has his mind set on a move away from Arsenal. A number of clubs have shown an interest in Sanchez including PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Pep Guardiola is leading the race and really wants to sign the Chilean and is willing to offer Sergio Aguero in the hopes of getting the deal done.

Also read: Would it be such a bad thing if Arsenal were to sell Hector Bellerin to Barcelona?

While losing Sanchez will certainly be a big blow for Arsenal and might demoralise the team considering their best player will be leaving but the fact that Arsenal will be getting one of the best strikers in the world in his place could actually work in the favour of the Gunners.

In the past, Wenger has stated that he will not let Sanchez join a Premier League rival but there is no point in holding onto a player who does not believe in the clubs ambitions and is desperate to leave. If Wenger were to not sell Sanchez, he will risk losing him for a free transfer next summer and being forced to play for a club he does not want to could affect Sanchez's form too.

Losing Sanchez to Manchester City will definitely see the Arsenal fans turn on Wenger but if they are getting a player who is equally good, a proven goal scorer and a Premier League winner, there is no reason why Arsenal should not go through with the deal.

The fact that Arsenal will not be playing Champions League football next season could be a problem for Aguero but the fact that he will be a first-team regular could see him make the switch. The Argentine has lost his place in the Manchester City starting 11 ever since they signed Gabriel Jesus and has reportedly struggled to adjust to Guardiola's style of playing.

Aguero reportedly wants to remain in the Premier League despite offers from other top European clubs. The Argentine knows the Premier League really well having joined Manchester City in 2011 and is one of the most lethal finishers and he definitely can solve Arsenal's striker issue.

It's too early at this point to tell what might and might not happen in the summer transfer window. But if Arsenal were to swap Sanchez for Aguero, it would at least remove the headache of his contract talks and Arsenal will hardly feel his absence as they would have a reliable goal scorer.

As Ian Wright said: "What I would like is for Arsenal to buy Aguero. Then we win the league off the back of that, simple as that."