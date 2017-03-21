Arsenal's season has gone from bad to worse after their most recent loss to West Brom in the Premier League. Following that loss over the weekend, Arsene Wenger had said that he had made a decision regarding his future and that he will make his decision public soon. However, reports say that Wenger will be extending his stay at Arsenal despite being offered a two-year deal from French champions PSG.

Despite Arsenal fans calling for Wenger to be sacked, he does not seem to be bothered by all the criticism and is planning a massive squad overhaul in the summer. Arsenal look destined to lose two of their best players in Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the summer with the duo refusing to extend their contracts.

Reports say that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also determined to leave Arsenal in the summer and with the sale of these players along with over £100 million to spend, Arsenal look set to revamp their squad for the new season.

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka is the latest player to be linked with a move to Arsenal after the German rejected a contract renewal. The midfielder has been in fine form for Schalke this season, having scored six goals and provided two assists. Goretzka's contract at Schalke ends in 2018 and with him refusing to extend his stay, they could be forced to sell him in the summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Alexandre Lacazette, who said that he wanted to leave Lyon in the summer, is another transfer target for Arsenal. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Arsenal on a number of occasions and Arsenal remain keen on him as they look for a proven goal scorer. While a move for Lacazette might be easier to complete, Arsenal will certainly have to break the bank for Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus and Celtic's Moussa Dembele.

Mbappe, Reus and Dembele have been linked to a number of clubs throughout this season and Arsenal will face a lot of competition for their signature and it would be a lot more difficult for Arsenal to sign them if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Ross Barkley is another player to be linked with Arsenal in recent weeks. The Englishman has been in superb form for Everton this season as they chase European football and reports say that Aaron Ramsey could be sold to raise funds for Barkley's transfer.

The left back position has been another area of concern for Arsenal this season and Celtic youngster Kieran Tierney and Valencia's Jose Gaya are being targeted to take over from Kieran Gibbs and Nacho Monreal.

Finally, Arsenal have also been linked with a move for a new goalkeeper. David Ospina looks destined to leave Arsenal in the summer after being limited to only Champions League appearances and Petr Cech could drop down to No.2 if Arsenal can sign their targets.

Stoke City's Jack Butland and Sunderland's Jordan Pickford are the two goalkeepers that top the list and former Arsenal No.1 Wojciech Szczesny could also be in contention to become the new No.1 after an impressive season on loan with Roma.