Arsenal faced a torrid time against Manchester City in the 2017/18 Carabao Cup final, suffering a 3-0 defeat to the Premier League leaders at the Wembley on February 25.

Arsene Wenger had never won the League Cup in his time at Arsenal, and the Frenchman's hope of lifting the trophy for the first time was crushed following the north London club's defeat to Pep Guardiola's side.

A large section of Arsenal fans was unhappy following the Emirates outfit's display against City. Amidst the disappointment and frustration, a visual from the stands of a young Arsenal fan crying as his team suffered a barrage of goals captured the attention of one and all.

The unidentified kid now stands as the poster boy of the disappointment that Arsenal are subjecting their fans to this season.

Arsenal's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny came across the visual of the crying kid recently and posted a heartwarming message on Twitter, saying: "Listen, your tears are so precious for all of us. For the sake of you and the sake of all the gunners' fans I promise you to fight to draw the smile on your face."

The 25-year-old, who won the Swiss Super League title four times with FC Basel, received mixed reactions from a section of Arsenal fans on the social media platform.

Elneny was named on the bench, but was never brought on by Wenger during the game.

"Listen Mo, this is lovely, but Arsenal fans need talking on the pitch and not social media [sic]" replied an Arsenal fan. "If you lot were half as good on the pitch as you are on Twitter, you'd be challenging for the league and in the champions league. Still though Mo, we are both Egyptian and we should lunch."

The player interestingly didn't receive only hate for his latest tweet. He also found plenty of supporters.

"If you have a problem with the manager and the staff, don't call out players telling them to leave the club. And calling Elneny a liar when he always gives 100% on the field is probably not the smartest thing to do either...[sic]," wrote one Twitter user.

"Don't call yourself an Arsenal fan if you're on here abusing Elneny he was bought for 5 million quid to be a squad player and you can't ask the world from him. For him to come out and say this shows he cares and has passion for this club and it's fans. Fair play Elneny [sic]," tweeted Arsenal fan Mikey.

Elneny joined Arsenal in January 2016. The Egyptian has made a total of 63 appearances for the club so far, scoring twice and assisting five times.