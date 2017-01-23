Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has landed himself in a lot of trouble with the FA for shoving fourth official Anthony Taylor twice. The incident took place after referee Jon Moss asked Arsene Wenger to head for the stands for arguing with the referee for awarding Burnley a late penalty in the match.

Former Premier League referee Graham Poll insists that Wenger should be handed a lengthy ban for his actions and despite Wenger apologizing in his post match interview, Poll is still not convinced and wants him to be punished.

"Arsene Wenger must surely face a lengthy touchline ban after he inexplicably went berserk and shoved fourth official Anthony Taylor. Wenger was asked to leave the technical area, which the Arsenal manager reluctantly did but then tried staying in the tunnel, something he is not permitted to do," Mirror UK quoted the former Premier League referee as saying.

"Taylor advised him to move, at which point Wenger lost it and appeared to shove the official. Wenger and his team have benefited from plenty of 'close calls' by officials this season and he should have remembered that and stayed calm."

Since the incident, Wenger has apologized and admitted that what he did was wrong and that he should have controlled himself. Despite that Wenger could seriously be in trouble after former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew was given a two game touchline ban and fined £20,000 in 2012 when he pushed assistant referee Peter Kirkup during a game with Tottenham.

"I should have shut up - I apologies for not having done that. It was nothing malicious. I should have kept my control, even if it was in a hectic time. Look, it was nothing bad," BBC quoted the Arsenal manager as saying.

"I said something that you hear every day in football. Overall, nine times out of 10, you are not sent to the stand for that. If I am, I am, and I should have shut up completely. I was quite calm for the whole game, more than usual."

It's not confirmed if Wenger will be banned and for how many games, but if he is banned he could miss Arsenal's fourth round FA Cup match against Southampton, their home match against Watford, the all important and possibly a title deciding match against Chelsea and the home fixture against Hull City assuming it's only a four match ban.

If it's more than four, then he would miss all of Arsenal matches in February but he would be free to take charge of Arsenals Champions League match against Bayern Munich as it is not a domestic fixture.

Check out the video of Arsene Wenger pushing Anthony Taylor.