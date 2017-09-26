Wenger complained about the fixture list after his side beat West Brom 2-0 on Monday (25 September). The Gunners next play in Barysaw, Belarus on Thursday for their Europa League game with BATE, before heading back to London for a midday kick off against Brighton on Sunday.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger laments cruel fixture pile-up
- September 26, 2017 20:20 IST
