Arsenal had been linked with the Monaco winger earlier in the transfer window, but since the Ligue 1 club have sold a number of high profile players already this summer, Wenger believes the deal is dead.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms Thomas Lemar deal is dead
- August 24, 2017 20:35 IST
