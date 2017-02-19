Chelsea's 19-year-old wonder kid Dominic Solanke is slated to become the next best striker to come out of the Chelsea youth system. While he impressed at various youth levels at Chelsea and during a loan spell at Vitesse, he has not been able to break into the Chelsea first team.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte regards Solanke as a highly talented footballer and sees him as a future Chelsea star and wants to offer him a new contract. The youngster, however, is demanding a salary of £50,000-a-week, which is proving too much for Chelsea. In a recent interview, Conte admitted that he could leave Chelsea in the summer.

"I think (he will leave), I am not sure, but I think this is his will. I don't know, I should have a crystal ball to tell his future, I wish for him and his family the best," Conte was quoted as saying.

Liverpool was the first team to show an interest in signing him. With Daniel Sturrdige struggling to nail down a regular spot in Liverpool's starting 11, and Divock Origi, the only other fit striker in the team, Dominic Solanke will certainly help Liverpool in front of goal with his pace and technical abilities.

Arsenal have also emerged as potential targets for the highly-rated youngster and with Alexis Sanchez's future still in doubt, Arsenal might be gambling if they were to sign Solanke, given that he has no premier league experience. But given his age, and the talent that he possesses, along with the right development, he could be worth it.

However, Liverpool and Arsenal face competition from Bayern Munich. While the two English clubs will have to pay £8 million in compensation for him, the German giants will only have to pay £300,000. Plus, Chelsea will not want to sell one of their brightest prospects to a premier league rival, so it will be interesting to see where Dominic Solanke ends up in the summer.