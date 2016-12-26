Two back-to-back losses against Everton and Manchester City, Arsenal have slid to the fourth position in the Premier League table. They are nine points away from table toppers Chelsea, and Arsenal are in dire need of a win against West Brom on Monday to challenge the Blues and other teams at the top.

If we look at both the games Arsenal lost, they were not too poor, but the other team looked much better and clicked when it mattered in front of goal. Arsene Wenger will want his players to be much more consistent for the entire ninety minutes and pick up three points against West Brom. It is one of those matches, where Arsenal should not have much trouble in getting past their opponents, but the Premier League's unpredictability makes the match interesting.

Arsenal players must have been disappointed with their recent results, and they will be keen to show some positive intent and send some warning signs to other big teams in the league with great football. No doubt they are a strong team with quality players, but their players need to gel as a unit and play some good football against West Brom.

Arsenal will start the match as favourites, and if Alexis Sanchez, who has been scoring goals for fun this season, shows similar kind of form on Monday, West Brom will have a huge task in their hands. Wenger is playing him as a false number nine and his 12 goals this season in the league reflects the success. Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Theo Wlacott have been superb offensively.

West Brom must be aware of the fact that they will have to defend in numbers and contain Arsenal's attack. Their manager Tony Pulis, who is a great tactician, will have some plans drawn to counter the home team's attack. The manager believes Arsenal needs to have an off day for the visitors to pick three points.

"It's always a really tough test going down to Arsenal. You have to be at your best and they have to have an off day. We need things to go our way. Sometimes they do," BBC quoted Pulis as saying.

Pulis' team might be weaker as compared to Arsenal, but they do have some players like Nacer Chadli and Salomon Rondon, who can turn things around in crucial moments. West Brom might miss James Morrison for this Arsenal clash.

Where to Watch Live

Arsenal vs West Brom is set to begin at 8:30pm IST (3 pm GMT, 10 am ET). Live Streaming and TV information is below.

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: No coverage.

USA: TV: NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Online.

Thailand: TV: Bein Sports 3.

Malaysia: TV: Astro Supersport