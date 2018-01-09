Ranveer Singh who was recently signed on as brand ambassador of English football club Arsenal made a tiny miny mistake.

Well, we wonder if they get bashed for such errors. Anyhow, so Mr Singh tweeted every action from the big game on Sunday night against Nottingham Forest. Sad that Ranveer's team lost but there are a few fans who are a little upset with Padmavati star.

He tagged the Premier League in all his posts, instead of the FA cup, a different tournament altogether. While a few corrected the actor, the other made some hilarious jokes on him being the ambassador and a few supported the actor saying he tagged because there were some Premier League clubs involved. Here's how the fans reacted on his social media handle:

Meanwhile, to get over the blunder, Ranveer Singh posted a rap on his Instagram account which went viral as it is the title song of Gully Boy and oh boy, isn't he super cool? Well, what made us curious was that YRF, who handles Ranveer, posted the video on their Twitter handle and deleted it later on. We wonder why!

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and, it is reportedly based on the life of rappers Naezy and Divine from Mumbai. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film has gone on floors.

Apart from this, Ranveer Singh will also be seen as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83 and Simmba in Rohit Shetty-Karan Johar's collaboration. Reports also claim that Ranveer will replace Abhishek Bachchan in 'Dhoom 4', as he will turn a cop for the franchise film. According to the rumours, Ranveer Singh's Padmavat will clash with Akshay Kumar's Padman on January 25.

Ranveer Singh made headlines recently as he was spotted with Deepika Padukone at the airport coming back from their holiday in Maldives. The couple celebrated New Year's and Deepika's birthday together and looked cheerful as they came back to India.