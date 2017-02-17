Alexis Sanchez, the only Arsenal player to score in the nightmarish 1-5 defeat against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, could be on his way out of the club pretty soon, if the latest reports are to be believed.

There has been a bitter fallout inside the Arsenal dressing room, and a bust-up has allegedly taken place after Wednesday's heavy defeat. And apparently, Sanchez, whose current contract with the Gunners is until the summer of 2018, is very miffed.

READ: Get out, Wenger: The war cries multiply!

What happened inside the dressing room?

According to The Sun, Steve Bould, assistant to Arsene Wenger at the club, slammed a water bottle against a wall in the Arsenal dressing room in the aftermath of their heartbreaking and demoralising defeat.

Not only that, players have also got into verbal war against each other...and on the stands, the Gunners fans engaged in a cold war!

What did Sanchez do?

After the match at Allianz Arena, Sanchez, 28, joined his teammates in returning to London, but on Thursday, the Chilean hotshot touched down all alone at the Heathrow Airport to Italy, for what is being reported as a "short break". In all probability, is that leading up to the unavailability of Sanchez at Arsenal's FA Cup match against Sutton United on Monday?

Sanchez is being targeted by Italian giants Juventus...could that be another reason why he made the solitary travel to Italy so soon with a lot of matches coming up for the Gunners?

What next for him?

Not only Juventus, but also the likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona, are monitoring the Sanchez situation at Arsenal closely.

According to the Spanish media outlet Don Balon, current Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli is making Sanchez the top priority if he takes over at Barcelona this summer, replacing Luis Enrique. The former Chile football coach has joined Frank de Boer and Ronald Koeman in the list of managers possibly in line to replace Enrique.

What about Sanchez's future at Arsenal?

The star forward has still not penned a contract extension with the club. So has Mesut Ozil.

As for the German star, a decision from him on extending the contract with the Gunners will come only if Wenger decides to stay on further with the Premier League side.

As for Wenger, a decision on his further association with the club comes only at the end of the season. However, judging by the response from Arsenal fans and former players, the future doesn't look bright for the experienced French tactician!