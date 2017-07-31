Arsene Wenger has no problems with Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain running down their contracts and leaving next summer on a free transfer, because he believes it will benefit Arsenal in the upcoming campaign.

The Gunners have several players who are into their final year of their contracts – Jack Wilshere is another – and that has naturally left everyone wondering if any of these players will even be in the Arsenal squad come the start of this season.

Sanchez has reportedly made it clear he wants to leave the club, with Manchester City, his preferred destination, and PSG interested in taking the Chilean out of Arsenal's hands.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is another one thought to be keen on a move away, as Liverpool and Chelsea look to convince Arsenal to sell the England international.

One player, who hasn't been necessarily linked with multiple moves away from Arsenal, despite entering the final year of his contract, though, is Ozil, with the feeling being the Germany international will sign a new deal with the club.

However, Wenger, speaking after the Emirates Cup match against Sevilla on Sunday, seemed to suggest that Ozil might run down his contract in an attempt to leave on a free transfer, while insisting it will only end up working in Arsenal's favour.

"I think it's an ideal situation," Wenger said of several of his players, including Ozil, going into the final year of his contract. "It doesn't matter (if Ozil leaves because it will bring the best out of him as he looks for suitors for next season."

Wenger believes players running down their contracts or entering the final year of their deals will be the norm from now on owing to the over-inflated transfer market, where even a normal player costs you £35-40 million, while you have to get to world record fees territory to even try and bring in an established star.

"I think in the future, you will see it more and more," Wenger said. "Why? Because the transfers (fees) are so high, even for normal players. You will see more and more players going into the final year of the contract because no club will want to pay the amount demanded.

"I'm convinced, in the next 10 years, it will become usual.

"It's not an issue. I think it's an ideal situation. Why? Because everyone has to perform. When you're a football player, you perform until the last day of your contract. Whether you have two or one year left, it doesn't change. You want to play and do well.

"Do you really think they sit in the dressing room and think: 'Oh, I have one year to go, I will not play well today.' When you are a football player, you want to play well. What does that have to do with the length of your contract? It's amazing."