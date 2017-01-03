- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger attacks Premier League Christmas fixture schedule
Arsene Wenger has criticised the Premier Leagues fixture schedule over Christmas, saying it is the most uneven festive period he has seen. The Arsenal boss was speaking ahead of their match against Bournemouth, which takes place just two days after their previous game on New Years Day.
