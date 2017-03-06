Second legs in football are always an exciting encounter to watch out for. A target gets set and the quest for achieving that scoreline always brings the best out of even the smallest teams.

This week, however, two massive football teams are out to make a name for themselves...in the greatest way possible. Their mettle, legacy and strength will be put to test. English league heavyweights Arsenal will be looking to overturn their nightmarish 1-5 defeat against Bayern Munich, which took place in Germany last month.

Spanish heavyweight Barcelona, on their part, will be keen on showing their class as they have a stiff task of overturning a 0-4 defeat against Paris-St Germain.

Positivity remains the key now for both these iconic football clubs who play almost the similar type of football in many ways. Ahead of their matches in the UEFA Champions League this week, the coaches of both clubs have preferred staying positive.

Barcelona

The Catalan giants have been doing terrific in the La Liga post the big defeat against the French champions last month. Barca crushed Sporting Gijon 6-1 earlier this month and then followed it up with a 5-0 drubbing of Celta de Vigo. Clearly, things are going in the right direction for them now.

"I couldn't have scripted two better games for the build-up to PSG. Not just because of the goals but because of how we got them," said Barcelona manager Luis Enrique. "It was one of our best games of the season and the best of the last two months. And it came at the best time, with the end of the season approaching. This game was a huge boost for us.

"Against PSG we will have the chance to get back into the tie, and we'll keep going until the very last breath. Our challenge is to show that we can be better than PSG. It will be difficult, but I have indestructible faith that we can play great and get right back into contention."

Arsenal

It looks tough for the Gunners to make such a massive comeback, to be honest. Things are not just going their way -- Alexis Sanchez and the rest of his teammates are unhappy, coach Arsene Wenger also seems to have given it up and the fans are nothing but helpless at the moment.

Arsenal come into their second leg game against Bayern on the back of a demoralising 1-3 defeat against rivals Liverpool last Saturday and that is GOT to hurt them! Nevertheless, staying positive remains the key, even though star player Mesut Ozil won't be available owing to illness and there is uncertainty again over the appearance of Sanchez.

"We have showed many times we can turn it round and we are happy to play for him [Wenger], yes," stated club defender Per Mertesacker in the press conference on Monday. "I think we saw on a lot of occasions that we were absolutely not ready for a fight, that's what I want to see tomorrow.

"We haven't competed a lot in recent games. We need to turn that around."

The greatest Champions League comebacks

Deportivo la Coruna vs AC Milan (UEFA Champions League 2003/04)

1st leg: Milan 4-1 Deportivo

2nd leg: Deportivo 4-0 Milan

Monaco vs Real Madrid (UEFA Champions League 2003/04)

1st leg: Real Madrid 4-2 Monaco

2nd leg: Monaco 3-1 Real Madrid (Monaco won via away goal rule)

Chelsea vs PSG (UEFA Champions League 2013/14)

1st leg: PSG 3-1 Chelsea

2nd leg: Chelsea 2-0 PSG (Chelsea won via away goal rule)

Chelsea vs Napoli (UEFA Champions League 2011/12)

1st leg: Napoli 3-1 Chelsea

2nd leg: Chelsea 4-1 Napoli

Barcelona vs AC Milan (UEFA Champions League 2012/13)

1st leg: Milan 2-0 Barca

2nd leg: Barca 4-0 Milan