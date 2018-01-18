The CW supernatural drama series Arrow is returning with its much anticipated mid season premiere episode of season 6 this Thursday, January 18, at 9pm EST. The show will probably pick up right from where it left off in the winter finale.

Episode 10 is titled Divided and the official synopsis for it reads as follows:

Despite losing half his team, Oliver Queen remains confident that he, Felicity Smock and Diggle can stop Cayden James and Black Siren. However, when he discovers one of Cayden's secrets, he decides to team up with an unlikely ally. Meanwhile, Dinah spends time with Vince.

The promotional stills and videos for the upcoming episode have teased troubled moments for Team Arrow. In one of the photos, Oliver and Holt can be seen staring at each other while the other members just wait for their instructions.

Here's how cast member Echo Kellum described the scene (via TV Line):

They're about to have a rap battle, and it's pretty intense. [Laughs] No, right there, they're at a point where they're really getting into the weeds of what life is going to look like for all of them moving forward.

The actor also teased a new love interest for his character Holt in the new episodes of sixth season.

"You know, making the leap to marriage is such an important decision and there has to be so much love there and to lose that, to have somebody leave you because you want to follow your passion and your dreams should make you pretty jaded," Kellum said in an interview with Comic Book.

"Not feel like, you know, dating is a good idea because it only ends this one way, but you know, it kind of harkens me back to Curtis' optimism where, you know, he's not gonna let that stop him from still trying to fulfill himself, his heart with finding a partner," he added.

