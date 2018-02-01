Arrow will be back with a new episode of season 6 on The CW this Thursday, February 1, at 9 pm EST. Episode 12 is titled All For Nothing, and will focus on the complicated relationship between Oliver Queen and Dinah.

Check out the official synopsis below:

Oliver continues his battle with Cayden James. Dinah and Oliver have a major disagreement that endangers the life of one of their own.

The disagreement between Oliver and Dinah could be about inducting Vincent Sobel aka the Vigilante into Team Arrow.

Guest star Johann Urb, who plays Vincent in the series, recently hinted about his character joining the new Team Arrow.

"Well, I think this next episode is very revealing in a lot of ways. You'll see where that goes," he said during an interview with Screen Rant.

However, the actor revealed that his character was not really a fan of Green Arrow and was just helping the new team because of his feelings for Dinah.

"I think the history that he has with the Green Arrow, and really the history that he has with Dinah, played a huge part in which way Vigilante is going and turning, because there's real love there and I think there has been kind of an awakening in him when [he] was unmasked. I think their love and memories have played a big part in the way things have been going in terms of [his] allegiances," Urb said.

"Vigilante hasn't really appreciated the Green Arrow's approach. We know that he's thought the Green Arrow has gotten soft and is not really doing what he's supposed to be doing, like he was in the beginning. I don't know that without Dinah we would have seen the Vigilante really jump on board with Team Arrow — really the new Team Arrow," he added.

Meanwhile, executive producers Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim have revealed that actress Katrina Law will be reprising her role as Nyssa Al Ghul in an episode of season 6.

"In an unforgettable episode that will change 'Arrow' forever, Katrina Law returns as the Daughter of the Demon, Nyssa Al Ghul. Nyssa comes to Star City to warn of an impending danger that will threaten everything we know and love," TV Line quoted them as saying.

However, fans will have to wait for four more weeks to watch Nyssa in action. Katrina Law is set to appear in the 16th episode of season 6, titled The Thanatos Guild.

