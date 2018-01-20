Arrow season 6 will be back with a new episode on the CW next Thursday, January 25, at 9 pm EST. This episode will probably feature a reunion between Oliver Queen and Curtis Holt.

Cast member Echo Kellum, who portrays the role of Holt aka Mister Terrific, has said that all the members of Team Arrow, including Felicity Smoak and Rene Ramirez, will work together against a common enemy like Cayden James.

"It's a tough position for Rene and Oliver, whose kids are at the centre of everything. That's the kind of thing that really makes the relationship tough to mend, but I think that if there is some huge problem or crisis, they will probably form back to a team," the actor said in an interview with TV Line.

The official synopsis for episode 11, titled We Fall, has already teased some unexpected challenges for Queen's son William, who gets into trouble because of Cayden. Check out the synopsis below:

Cayden James ups the ante by launching his plan to take control of every aspect of the city. Despite the scope of Cayden's plan, Oliver is determined to foil it with just the Original Team Arrow - and without the aid of Rene, Dinah, or Curtis. But things get complicated when William is endangered as a result of Cayden's handiwork.

So the fans of Arrow will probably get to watch a reunion between all members of Team Arrow or at least a team up between Queen and Holt in the upcoming episode.

"I think it's going to have to be a whole bunch of baby steps and some giant steps, too, because right now they're pretty fractured. There have been some pretty hard accusations. Especially on Curtis' side. Rene can be stubborn sometimes, Dinah too, but Curtis is not stubborn. I could see him coming back to do the right thing, kind of like he is doing with Helix," Kellum said.

However, the actor revealed that his character is not really interesting in rekindling the friendship with somebody from the original Team Arrow - Felicity Smoak.

Here's how he described the relationship between Holt and Smoak:

It's pretty rocky right now. They love their friendship, and pat each other's back in a lot of ways, but a lot of lines have been crossed for both of them. There was her with the company things; there was Curtis injecting Diggle with their proprietary prototype. You need to have better communication and a better execution with friendship, and they both can learn from that.

The cast member then said that the viewers of will soon become fans of the new team, which consists of Holt, Rene and Dinah.

"I think they are working well together but that doesn't mean they don't have hiccups. They still have struggles, but I feel like they're doing a good job. I think that the material we're doing, the storylines we're doing, we will have a pull for people pulling for New Team Arrow. I'm hopeful that our team can pick up some type of following. I'm sure fans will be torn, but it should make for good TV," Kellum said while interacting with the representative of Variety.