Arrow will be back with a new episode of season 6 in two weeks. The mid-episode premiere episode is titled Divided and it is scheduled to air on January 18.

Check out the official synopsis for episode 10 below:

Despite losing half his team, Oliver remains confident that he, Felicity and Diggle) can stop Cayden James and Black Siren. However, when he discovers one of Cayden's secrets, he decides to team up with an unlikely ally. Meanwhile, Dinah spends time with Vince.

Meanwhile, there are several speculations doing the rounds that Batman could make an appearance in the upcoming episodes of The CW series. However, executive producer Marc Guggenheim has given a fare warning to all the viewers that it could be all for fun.

"No, I love a good Easter egg, and I love doing the occasional name drop. You know, we name dropped Hal Jordan at the beginning of Season 3, but it's really just fun for us. I think in the Arrowverse we have our own Justice League and the Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Batman ... these are all characters that are either spoken for on the movie side and/or other shows. There's a Bruce Wayne on Gotham," the showrunner told Guggenheim.

"Over here on the CW, we're sort of a mischievous lot, and we enjoy the occasional Easter egg. And our partners at DC are very tolerant of our mischief. But that's really all it is. Just good nature, good fanboy mischief," he added.

Arrow season 6 stars David Ramsey as John Diggle, Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, John Barrowman as Malcolm Merlyn, Josh Segarra as Adrian Chase, Paul Blackthorne as Quentin Lance, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen and Willa Holland as Thea Queen.