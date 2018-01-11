The CW supernatural drama series Arrow will return with a new episode of season 6 on January 18. The mid-season premiere episode is titled Divided and it will feature the various challenges faced by Oliver Queen.

Check out the official synopsis of episode 10 here:

Despite losing half his team, Oliver remains confident that he, Felicity and Diggle can stop Cayden James and Black Siren. However, when he discovers one of Cayden's secrets, he decides to team up with an unlikely ally. Meanwhile, Dinah spends time with Vince.

Through the promotional stills, it has been revealed that fans will get to know more about Cayden and his team members in the mid-season premiere episode. The chapter might also feature a reunion between the new and old members of Team Arrow.

Speculations are also rife that the upcoming episode will feature a secret team-up between Oliver and Black Siren. But the cast and crew of the show are tight-lipped about it, so fans will have to wait a little while to know more about it.

Meanwhile, the CW president Mark Pedowitz seems to be very optimistic about the renewal of the show and all its allied series. "I'm pretty confident a lot of the [CW] slate is coming back. We're just not ready to make that a formal announcement yet," Entertainment Weekly quoted him as saying.

"At the moment, it's a little too soon. We're noted for announcing at winter TCA that we're picking up shows, we just weren't ready to do that yet. A couple more weeks [and] we'll probably get around to it. I'm pretty confident we'll see them all back," he added.

Pedowitz also opened up about the casting negotiations and said delays in renewal there had nothing to do with the recent allegations against Andrew Kreisberg. "I cannot discuss casting negotiations, but I do believe some members of the cast are already signed for longer," he said.