Rakhi Sawant is in the news again for all the wrong reasons. An arrest warrant has been issued against the controversy queen for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayana.

One arrest warrant was issued against Rakhi by a local court in Ludhiana on March 9, after she failed to appear for the hearing, according to PTI.

A complaint was filed against her for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Valmiki community. Rakhi allegedly made objectionable comments about Valmiki on a private television channel last year.

Two police officers from Ludhiana have already left for Mumbai with the arrest warrant. The next hearing of the case will be held on April 2017. However, this is not the first time that Rakhi has made headlines.

Rakhi Sawant's Modi dress

Last November, Rakhi grabbed eyeballs with a dress that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures printed all over it. The costume was a bit revealing, and the placement of Modi's photos irked many. An FIR was filed against Rakhi for allegedly indulging in obscenity and insulting the PM.

No Rakhi PLEASE PLEASE don't wear Modi Ji as a two piece suit?@AmitShah is this dress BJP approved as she claims??? pic.twitter.com/3QHOzmvWSl — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) 11 August 2016

Rakhi's semi-nude video

Just a few days ago, a video appeared online in which a semi-nude Rakhi is seen changing her clothes. The video went viral, and it was evident that it was none other than Rakhi in the video. However, she denied the same and claimed that the girl in the video is a lookalike.

Leaked MMS

Way back in 2012, Rakhi was in news for a leaked MMS that allegedly showed her taking a shower. However, the authenticity of the clip was never confirmed.

Rakhi-Mika kiss

One of the most talked about incidents regarding Rakhi was when she was allegedly forcibly kissed by singer Mika Singh at a party. The diva later filed a complaint against Mika claiming he had kissed her without permission.

Cosmetic surgery

While most Bollywood actresses prefer to deny having undergone plastic surgery, Rakhi openly admitted having gone under the knife. The bold diva had even said that she had a boob job.