: Around 10,000 MTNL broadband modems compromised due to malware attack

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) has become the latest victim of malware attack in Delhi, just days after the state-owned telecom operator BSNL faced a similar fate. Nearly 2,000 BSNL broadband modems were recently affected in a similar attack and now MTNL has reported that the latest malware attack had compromised over 10,000 of its broadband modems.

The malware attack has also disrupted the telecom operator's broadband service and thereby rendering it unusable. A top MTNL official has clarified that the malware attack has reconfigured the modems, which has apparently been triggered by the malfunction of a Taiwanese chipset.

All those compromised MTNL modems have been reportedly hijacking the browser and redirecting users to malicious web pages with ads and porn content. The source or motive behind these attacks still remains a mystery.

An MTNL official has recently told ET Telecom that the affected modem must be reconfigured to resolve the broadband hijacking issue. The telecom operator has been working hard for more than a week to educate its subscribers about the steps to be taken to get rid of the malware problem.

How to resolve malware issue on MTNL broadband

In case of serious hardware-related issues with the modem after the malware infection, the company has advised its customers to get their faulty modems replaced. Prior to replacing the modem, the affected subscribers are encouraged to reconfigure them using the guide that has been shared on the company's website.

Alternatively, all affected users can try resetting their modem by pressing the reset button for a few seconds. This method will ensure that your modem is reset to factory settings.