The army on Sunday cancelled recruitment examinations at six centres in western India after question papers were allegedly leaked. The Crime Branch of the Thane Police also conducted raids and arrested 18 people from Maharashtra and Goa.

The centres where the examinations were cancelled include Kamptee, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Ahmedabad, Goa and Kirkee, army sources told the Press Trust of India (PTI). The tests were being conducted to recruit people for several posts — soldier clerk and strongman and soldier tradesman among others — in 52 centres across India.

PTI quoted sources as saying that the Indian Army has ordered an inquiry into the leak of question papers and that action would be taken based on the findings. Sources also added that examinations at a few other centres are also likely to be cancelled. The army, prior to the exams, had told the police and intelligence agencies to make sure that a fair exam was held.

According to the news agency, almost 250 students have also been taken into custody after the question papers were leaked. The papers were allegedly given to the students by those who run coaching classes and a few employees of the Indian Army.