Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on October 23, Monday and thanked the committed regiment and brave men of the 3 Kumaon Rifles, which is celebrating its centenary year. "Indian Army is one of the strongest armies in the world," he said after honouring soldiers and wives of the martyrs of the regiment.

"The valour displayed by Kumaunis of 3 Kumaon Rifles and Kumaon Regiment in battles right from the first World War to those fought in the post-independence era bears testimony to their exemplary contribution in securing the country's borders." Rawat said.

Several programmes, including a band display, an attractive parade, dog show and exhibition of handicrafts by local artisans, had been organized to commemmorate the centenary year.

Rawat also asked the soldiers to freely air their concerns over pension and other matters. "No delay in these matters will be tolerated," he promised.

Addressing the 3 Kumaon Rifles, the Army General praised the valour and glory of the regiment and released a postage stamp as a tribute.

The jawans of 3 Kumaon Rifles presented a parade in honour of the Army chief.

Earlier last week, General Rawat was seen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kashmir's Gurez sector. The Army General was camping with the jawans in the valley when Modi arrived there to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers.