An armed man was suspected of taking two persons hostage at a bank in Duisburg, a German city located 17 miles north of Düsseldorf. on Thursday (March 16). Police personnel reached the area and sealed off roads adjacent to the Sparkasse Bank branch where the incident occurred, reports said.

Reports said the hostages included two employees of the bank and one among them is a woman. The police were reportedly alerted about the situation at 8.40 am, about 20 minutes ahead of the bank's opening.

More details are awaited.