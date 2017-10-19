Houston Police released security camera footage of an armed carjacking on October 16. The video shows four people leaving their vehicle and approaching a minivan, before one of them opened fire on the street and another pulled a woman and her 11-month-old niece out of the vehicle.
Armed carjackers pull woman and baby out of Houston car
- October 19, 2017 15:34 IST
