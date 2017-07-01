At least 17 people were injured in a mass shooting at Little Rock nightclub in Arkansas, United States after a dispute broke out during a concert, police said on Saturday.

Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner said in a statement that one person is in a critical condition, and the youngest person shot in the incident is a 16-year-old.

The shooting occurred at around 2:30 am EST and does not appear to be terror-related.

It is still not clear exactly how many have been wounded in the incident.

Buckner said although it is too early to provide details about the suspects, multiple people could be involved in the shooting.

"Certainly during incidents such as this, emotions are very high. We need to be very careful with our words," Buckner said.

"This is a blip on the map that we certainly didn't need, considering the history that we've had over the past week," he said according to USA Today reports.

More details are awaited.