An unprecedented series of executions scheduled to begin in Arkansas Monday will bring long-awaited closure to victims families, the states governor says, as U.S. judges mull whether to halt the proceedings on grounds they are excessive and unlawful.
Arkansas governor backs record executions, saying families need closure
- April 17, 2017 14:21 IST
